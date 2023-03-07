Herc Gomez gives his take on Gio Reyna's future for both the USMNT and Borussia Dortmund as the winger struggles for game time. (1:41)

Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge 2-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the Champions League quarterfinals and ease the mounting pressure on head coach Graham Potter. Needing to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany three weeks ago, Chelsea made a fast start but had to wait until Raheem Sterling's 43rd-minute strike to break the deadlock.

Kai Havertz sealed a 2-1 aggregate win by converting a 53rd-minute penalty at the second attempt. The spot kick was awarded after referee Danny Makkelle was sent to the monitor by VAR official Pol Van Boekel to review a handball by Marius Wolf. Havertz's first effort struck the post, but VAR revealed encroachment into the box by multiple Dortmund players, and Havertz slotted home the retake.

Christian Pulisic made his first appearance for Chelsea since Jan. 5 as a late substitute, and Chelsea hung on to a precious victory that sees them reach the last eight of Europe's premier club competition for the second consecutive season.

Rapid reaction

1. Potter enjoys best night since becoming Chelsea boss

Chelsea may have beaten Leeds United by a solitary unanswered goal last weekend, but Potter was still under significant pressure ahead of Tuesday's clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The sheer scale of recent investment poured into the club by ownership -- around £600m all told -- demands a better immediate return than the Blues have managed of late. An early Champions League exit would have strengthened Potter's critics in arguing the job might be too big for the 47-year-old to handle.

Potter was noticeably more animated in this match on the touchline, regularly trying to rally the crowd and reacting to refereeing decisions with more vigour than normal.

Perhaps the most telling moment came when Havertz stepped up to try and convert his 53rd-minute penalty at the second attempt. Potter sat in his seat and couldn't watch. It may have been rough going at times, but this must surely rank as Potter's best night in charge since succeeding Thomas Tuchel in September.

The prospect of a Champions League quarterfinal next month will give Potter a tangible achievement to point to if the domestic stutters continue. But he will be hoping back-to-back wins for the first time since October will prove to be a long-awaited turning point.

2. Have Chelsea found their shooting boots?

The lack of goals has been Chelsea's biggest problem under Potter. It threatened to be another hugely frustrating evening as they created and then spurned a series of chances repeatedly, including when Havertz hit the post, or when had the ball in the net with a brilliant finish only for the offside flag to be raised.

But this time, Chelsea were rewarded for their perseverance.

Raheem Sterling had endured a torrid first half, but he stuck to his task and fired the home side in front two minutes before the break. Havertz needed two tries but converted his second spot kick after hitting the post with the first as several Dortmund players encroached in the penalty area.

Remarkably, this was the first time since Dec. 27 that Chelsea had scored more than once in a game. It was precisely what they needed to do to qualify, but encouraging performances from Joao Felix and Havertz in particular should help Chelsea banish what had surely, at least in part, become a psychological issue in front of goal.

3. Depleted Dortmund needed more from Bellingham

Dortmund were already without injured key attacking players Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko, and goalkeeper Gregor Kobel when their preparations were further disrupted by a late arrival to Stamford Bridge, forcing kick-off to be delayed by 10 minutes.

To make matters worse, Julian Brandt was forced off injured inside the first five minutes, and so the task of holding on to their first-leg advantage grew tougher almost by the minute.

On such occasions, teams need their big players to step up, and although Jude Bellingham is just 19 years old, he has captained the side previously and is a vital player in Dortmund's attack. Unfortunately for BVB, this was not his finest night.

Bellingham was not to blame for Dortmund's exit, but equally the midfielder was unable to influence the game to the same extent that has seen his proposed transfer fees skyrocket ahead of a likely summer move to either the Premier League or LaLiga.

He missed a glorious chance to pull Dortmund level on aggregate just before the hour mark as Sebastien Haller's shot hit Ben Chilwell and fell to him 7 yards out. Remarkably, Bellingham side-footed it wide.

A glittering career surely awaits such a prodigiously gifted player, but this was a night to forget.

Best and worst performers

Best: Kai Havertz, Chelsea

Linked play intelligently, had a brilliant effort ruled out for offside and took advantage of a second chance to score from the spot to seal a priceless victory.

Best: Mateo Kovacic, Chelsea

Won the midfield battle for Chelsea and set the tone for a largely authoritative collective display.

Best: Ben Chilwell, Chelsea

A regular threat down the left flank and made a vital interception on the stroke of half-time.

Worst: Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund

Missed a great chance on the hour mark and was not at his influential best.

Worst: Sebastien Haller, Borussia Dortmund

Struggled to impose himself, completing just 60% of his passes and managing only one shot.

Worst: Raphael Guerreiro, Borussia Dortmund

Lost six of his 10 duels and gave the ball away too often.

Highlights and notable moments

It wasn't the prettiest sequence, but Raheem Sterling put Chelsea on the board in the 43rd minute nonetheless.

The ball fell tantalisingly to Sterling's feet, and he took a swing at it only to miss, but he managed to connect with the follow-up.

After a ball from Chelsea's Ben Chilwell hit the arm of Dortmund's Marius Wolf, a video review ensued and the referee pointed to the spot.

Kai Havertz stepped up and missed, but due to encroachment in the box, the referee ordered it to be retaken, and Havertz didn't make the same mistake twice, putting Chelsea up 2-0 for the match, and up 2-1 on aggregate.

Although Chelsea were the better side on the night, it's not as if Borussia Dortmund didn't have their chances.

Within five minutes of Havertz's goal, Bellingham had a chance to pull one back for BVB but put it barely wide.