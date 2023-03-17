        <
          Champions League quarterfinal draw live updates: Eight remaining teams learn their fate

          Pep's idols: Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods ... and Julia Roberts? (1:09)

          Pep Guardiola reveals his biggest failure at Manchester City was when his idol Julia Roberts went to visit Manchester United instead of his club. (1:09)

          5:00 AM ET
          • ESPN

          And then there were eight! Friday morning sees the drawing for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals as the remaining teams learn their opponents and path to the 2022-23 final, which will be played on June 10 at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

          Still in the tournament: Chelsea and Manchester City (Premier League), Napoli, Milan and Inter (Serie A), Bayern Munich (German Bundesliga), Real Madrid (LaLiga) and Benfica (Portuguese Primeira Liga).

          Don't miss a moment of the action, as ESPN brings you all the latest updates, commentary and analysis starting at 7 a.m. ET.