A host of football legends and managers will host an inaugural meeting on Monday as part of the UEFA Football Board, a new group set up by the the governing body to weigh in on the biggest issues in the sport.

Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Gareth Bale are among a host of football legends and icons who attend the meeting at UEFA's new headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Other attendees include Zinedine Zidane, Paolo Maldini, Luis Figo, Patrick Vieira, Gareth Southgate, Rio Ferdinand and Ronald Koeman, as well as a host of other former players.

"A stellar line-up of former football stars and elite coaches will assemble at the European House of Football on Monday, 24 April for the inaugural meeting of the UEFA Football Board," the governing body said in a statement.

"This eminent advisory body, approved by the UEFA Executive Committee at its last meeting in Lisbon earlier this month, is designed to give an institutional yet independent voice of experience and expertise on fundamental football-related topics, including the Laws of the Game, refereeing, match calendar, elite youth development and players well-being.

"UEFA Football Board members were selected based on their outstanding club or national team football achievements, impeccable international reputation and extensive experience."

The meeting will be chaired by Zvonimir Boban, UEFA's technical director and chief of football.