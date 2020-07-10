Steve Nicol says Bruno Fernandes raises his teammates' level, none more so than midfield partner Paul Pogba. (1:40)

Manchester United face a potential Europa League final against Inter Milan following Friday's draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side take a commanding 5-0 lead over Austrian side LASK into the second leg of their round-of-16 tie. Progression to the quarterfinals would mean United face the winners of the clash between FC Copenhagen and Istanbul Basaksehir, with the Danes 1-0 up from their first meeting.

Inter's clash with Getafe is one of two ties, along with Sevilla vs. Roma, where the first leg was postponed, and will now be a one-off tie. The winner of Inter vs. Getafe will meet Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers, with the German side having won the first leg 3-1 away.

United and Inter, the two favourites for the competition, were in different halves of the draw. It means they cannot meet until the final, with United facing the possibility of an all-English affair against Wolves or a clash with Sevilla in the semifinals. Sevilla has won the tournament a record five times.

A meeting between United and Inter would mean a reunion of familiar faces, with Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young having moved from Old Trafford to San Siro in the past 12 months, while Alexis Sanchez is on loan.

Because of the unprecedented stoppage brought upon by the global coronavirus pandemic, the tournament will be formed of one-off matches in Germany from Aug. 5, with the final on Aug. 21 taking place at Stadion Koln in Cologne.

The other games will take place in the MSV Arena in Duisburg, Dusseldorf Arena in Dusseldorf and AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. Originally, the final was supposed to take place in the Polish city of Gdansk, which will now host it in 2021.

Round of 16 first-leg results

Shakhtar Donetsk (2) vs. Wolfsburg (1)

Leverkusen (3) vs. Rangers (1)

Wolves (1) vs. Olympiakos (1)

Manchester United (5) vs. LASK (0)

Basel (3) vs. Frankfurt (0)

Copenhagen (0) vs. İstanbul Basaksehir (1)

Round of 16 ties yet to be played

Getafe vs. Inter Milan

Sevilla vs. Roma

Quarterfinal draw (Aug. 10-11)

Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel

LASK or Manchester United vs. FC Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir

Inter Milan or Getafe vs. Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers

Wolves or Olympiakos vs. Roma or Sevilla

Semifinal draw (Aug. 16-17)

Wolves or Olympiakos / Roma or Sevilla vs. LASK or Manchester United / FC Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir

Inter Milan or Getafe / Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers va. Wolfsburg or Shakhtar Donetsk / Eintracht Frankfurt or Basel