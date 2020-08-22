Ale Moreno says Sevilla grew in confidence vs. Inter and were not intimidated by their so-called "bigger names." (1:59)

LA Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has picked up a winners' medal after Sevilla lifted the Europa League trophy on Friday.

Sevilla won the competition for a record sixth time with a 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in the final and Hernandez is entitled to a medal after he started the season with the La Liga club.

Hernandez scored four goals for Sevilla in the group stages before leaving to join Major League Soccer's Galaxy in January.

The Mexico international has now earned his fourth major trophy in European football after the winning the Premier League with Manchester United on two occasions and the FIFA Club World Cup with Real Madrid.

Hernandez failed to score in his opening two matches with the Galaxy but opened his account in the 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers in the MLS is Back tournament last month.

The striker missed the remainder of the tournament with a calf injury and Galaxy coach said in a news conference that he is likely to be out for "three or four" weeks.

The 32-year-old made the trip to the Disney-owned resort near Orlando, Florida, even though his wife is pregnant and they are in the process of moving into a new house.