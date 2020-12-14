ESPN FC's Craig Burley explains he was more disappointed with Man City in the goalless draw in the Manchester derby. (1:21)

Manchester United were drawn against Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 32, while Arsenal will take on Benfica.

United dropped into the Europa League following their elimination from the Champions League at the group stage and face a tricky clash against the La Liga leaders.

The two sides met in the group stage of the Champions League in 2013-14, with United winning 1-0 at Old Trafford as well as drawing 0-0 at Anoeta.

Former United academy graduate Adnan Januzaj will return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the club in 2017.

Arsenal and Benfica are facing off for the first time since 1991, when the Portuguese side knocked the Gunners out in the second round.

Two former European champions meet in Red Star Belgrade and AC Milan, while Roma face a tricky trip to Braga. Tottenham will take on Austrian side Wolfsburger, who have reached the Europa League knockout phase for the first time. The first legs will be on Feb. 18 with returns on Feb. 25

Holders Sevilla will not defend their trophy as they are in the Champions League round of 16, while last season's runners-up Inter Milan were eliminated from Europe's premier competition at the group stage.

Europa League round of 32 draw

Wolfsburger vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Dynamo Kiev vs. Club Brugge

Real Sociedad vs. Manchester United

Benfica vs. Arsenal

Red Star Belgrade vs. AC Milan

Royal Antwerp vs. Rangers

Slavia Prague vs. Leicester City

FC Salzburg vs. Villarreal

Braga vs. AS Roma

Krasnodar vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Young Boys vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Molde vs. TSG Hoffenheim

Granada vs. Napoli

Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Lille vs. Ajax Amsterdam

Olympiakos vs. PSV Eindhoven