          Villarreal outlast Man United in epic penalty shootout to win the Europa League: How social media reacted

          Burley: Solskjaer is a serial loser & out of his depth (1:17)

          Craig Burley doesn't mince his words after Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Villarreal. (1:17)

          4:04 AM ET
          • ESPN

          After 120 minutes failed to separate Manchester United and Villarreal, the two clubs went to a penalty shootout to decide the Europa League final.

          What happened next was simply incredible, as both sides made their first 10 penalties before Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli beat David De Gea and then saved his counterpart's subsequent spot kick to hand the Yellow Submarine their first-ever major trophy!

          Here's how social media reacted to Villarreal's dramatic upset victory.

          Let's check in with former Villarreal attacker and the pride of New Jersey Giuseppe Rossi...

          As our Mark Ogden points out it has been quite the barren run for David De Gea when it comes to penalty shootouts:

          Emery is now 4-1 in Europa League finals. His only loss?

          Villarreal's first-ever trophy triumph means a lot to everyone involved but how about star centre-back Pau Torres, who was born in the town of Villarreal and joined the club in 1996 at age six! What a journey!

          Has anyone checked in on Diego Forlan? Is he happy? Sad? Seemed rather torn pre-match.