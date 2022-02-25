Ale Moreno says players added during the January transfer window are beginning to show up for Barcelona in big games. (1:45)

Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the Europa League round of 16 while Sevilla will take on West Ham United following Friday's draw in Nyon.

Spartak Moscow, the only Russian club left in the competition, have been drawn against RB Leipzig. Spartak will be unable to play their home game in their country and will have to find a neutral venue, a decision taken by UEFA's Executive Committee on Friday following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

Barca, who have never won the competition, are looking to become the third consecutive Spanish side to lift the title after Sevilla and Villarreal.

Barca failed to make it past the Champions League group stages for the first time in 22 years and are taking part in their first Europa League competition since 2004. Xavi Hernandez's side reached the round of 16 after a convincing 4-2 win (5-3 on agg.) at Napoli on Thursday. Barca will play the opener at home and then travel to Turkey for the return leg.

Record six-time Europa League winners Sevilla will take on West Ham, a team they have never faced that is sixth in the Premier League.

They have an added motivation to go all the way in the competition with the final being staged on May 18 at their Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Despite Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Sevilla progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

The other Spanish side left in the competition, Real Betis, square off against Eintracht Frankfurt. Betis knocked Sevilla out of the Copa del Rey last month. They eliminated Russian Premier League champions Zenit 3-2 on aggregate.

Scottish champions Glasgow Rangers, who saw off Borussia Dortmund and their Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland on Thursday, are back in the round of 16 for a third straight season. They take on Red Star Belgrade.

Bayer Leverkusen, third in the Bundesliga, have a tricky round-of-16 tie against Italian outfit Atalanta.

The round of 16 first legs will be played on March 10, except for FC Porto and Betis who will play at home a day earlier, while the returns will be taking place on March 17.

Round of 16

Rangers vs. Red Star Belgrade

Braga vs. AS Monaco

FC Porto vs. Lyon

Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs. West Ham United

Barcelona vs. Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs. Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs. Eintracht Frankfurt