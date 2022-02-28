Mark Ogden explains FIFA's options after Poland decline to face Russia in their 2022 World Cup playoff. (0:59)

FIFA and UEFA have removed Russia's teams from this year's European competitions meaning they will not compete at this summer's men's World Cup and European Women's Football Championships, while Spartak Moscow have been kicked out of the Europa League.

The teams have been removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's women's side were set to face Switzerland, Netherlands and Sweden in the groups stages of Euro 2022 while Spartak Moscow's removal means RB Leipzig get a bye through to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

The announcement comes after England's Football Association said on Sunday its teams will not play any matches against Russia for the foreseeable future to "wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Other countries have also announced they will not play matches against Russia. The Czech Republic joined Poland and Sweden on Sunday in refusing to play Russia in 2022 World Cup qualifying next month in response to the invasion.

Russia were set to face Poland on March 24, and the winner of that match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Czech FA's executive committee said it "unanimously approved a decision that the Czech national team will not in any case play Russia." The FAs of Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday.

UEFA's decision follows news on Monday of Bundesliga 2. side Schalke 04 ending their sponsorship deal with Gazprom GAZP.MM. Gazprom's UEFA Champions League sponsorship status is also in the balance.

Earlier last week, European governing body UEFA moved this year's Champions League final to Paris from St. Petersburg where it was scheduled to be played at Gazprom Arena, home to Russian Premier League side FC Zenit.