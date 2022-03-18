Mark Ogden looks at West Ham's route to the Europa League final, which would likely require a semi-final vs. Barcelona. (1:21)

Former European champions Barcelona were drawn against German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinals of the second-tier Europa League on Friday while West Ham United face a tough challenge against Lyon.

Barcelona beat Napoli and Galatasaray in the previous rounds under new coach Xavi Hernandez while Frankfurt eliminated Real Betis in a tense tie that went to extra time in the second leg.

The two German sides avoided each other after RB Leipzig were drawn against Italian side Atalanta.

Leipzig did not play the last round after their opponent Spartak Moscow were thrown out of the competition by European football governing body UEFA due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

West Ham, who beat former champions Sevilla in the last round, are eyeing their first European trophy since 1999 when they lifted the UEFA Intertoto Cup but have to get past Lyon who beat Portuguese side Porto.

Braga will meet high-flying Rangers who knocked out Borussia Dortmund and Red Star Belgrade.

The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 7 with the returns on April 14 while the semfinals will be on April 28 and May 5 with the final in Seville on May 18.

Europa League quarterfinal draw

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham United vs Olympique Lyonnais

Braga vs Rangers

Europa League semifinal draw

RB Leipzig/Atalanta vs SC Braga/Rangers

West Ham United/Olympique Lyonnais vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Barcelona