West Ham fans are escorted by police through Frankfurt city center ahead of the Europa League semifinal second leg. Getty Images

More than 30 arrests were made after supporters of West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt clashed before their Europa League semifinal second leg, police said Thursday.

Frankfurt police said in a statement that they had to intervene "at several locations" the previous night because of fights between rival fans or because supporters "wanted to fight." The police said they stopped major altercation around the main train station.

Police say up to 1,000 visiting supporters "including fans considered to be a risk" were registered before the game.

"The rival fan groups kept looking for violent clashes, which the police prevented by quickly intervening, especially in the station area. Despite that, there were physical attacks elsewhere," the statement said, referring to an attack carried out by Frankfurt fans that left two visiting supporters unconscious. Both men had to be hospitalized due to their injuries.

Other altercations included an attack by a larger group of Frankfurt fans on West Ham supporters in a pub, in which baseball bats were used.

Frankfurt were hosting West Ham for the second leg of their Europa League semifinal on Thursday. Frankfurt were leading 2-1 from the first leg.