Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET.
The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier League last season, and are joined in the top pot of seeds by Jose Mourinho's AS Roma as Europa Conference League winners. Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 through a Nicolo Zaniolo goal to become the first-ever winners of the competition.
The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams, one club from a pot in each group, and no two teams from one country can be in the same group.
Next year's final will be held in the Fortuna Arena, in Prague, Czech Republic, with the winners earning a place in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.
POT 1
AS Roma
Manchester United
Arsenal
Lazio
Braga
Red Star Belgrade
Dinamo Kyiv
Olympiakos
POT 2
Feyenoord
Rennes
PSV Eindhoven
AS Monaco
Real Sociedad
Qarabag
Malmo
Ludogorets Razgrad
POT 3
Sheriff Tiraspol
Real Betis
FC Midtjylland
Bodo/Glimt
Ferencvaros
Union Berlin
Freiburg
Fenerbahce
POT 4
Nantes
HJK Helsinki
Sturm Graz
AEK Larnaca
FC Zurich
Omonia Nicosia
Union Saint-Gilloise
Trabzonspor
Match dates:
Matchday 1: Sept. 8
Matchday 2: Sept. 15
Matchday 3: Oct. 6
Matchday 4: Oct. 13
Matchday 5: Oct. 27
Matchday 6: Nov. 3