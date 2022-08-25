        <
          Arsenal, Man United seeded in Europa League group stage draw

          5:42 PM ET

          Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET.

          The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier League last season, and are joined in the top pot of seeds by Jose Mourinho's AS Roma as Europa Conference League winners. Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 through a Nicolo Zaniolo goal to become the first-ever winners of the competition.

          The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams, one club from a pot in each group, and no two teams from one country can be in the same group.

          Next year's final will be held in the Fortuna Arena, in Prague, Czech Republic, with the winners earning a place in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

          POT 1
          AS Roma
          Manchester United
          Arsenal
          Lazio
          Braga
          Red Star Belgrade
          Dinamo Kyiv
          Olympiakos

          POT 2
          Feyenoord
          Rennes
          PSV Eindhoven
          AS Monaco
          Real Sociedad
          Qarabag
          Malmo
          Ludogorets Razgrad

          POT 3
          Sheriff Tiraspol
          Real Betis
          FC Midtjylland
          Bodo/Glimt
          Ferencvaros
          Union Berlin
          Freiburg
          Fenerbahce

          POT 4
          Nantes
          HJK Helsinki
          Sturm Graz
          AEK Larnaca
          FC Zurich
          Omonia Nicosia
          Union Saint-Gilloise
          Trabzonspor

          Match dates:
          Matchday 1: Sept. 8
          Matchday 2: Sept. 15
          Matchday 3: Oct. 6
          Matchday 4: Oct. 13
          Matchday 5: Oct. 27
          Matchday 6: Nov. 3