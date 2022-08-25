The 2022-23 Champions League final will be held in Prague on June 7, 2023. Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the top seeds for Friday's Europa League group stage draw, which takes place at midday UK time, 7 a.m. ET.

The two teams qualified for the competition after finishing 5th and 6th in the Premier League last season, and are joined in the top pot of seeds by Jose Mourinho's AS Roma as Europa Conference League winners. Roma beat Feyenoord 1-0 through a Nicolo Zaniolo goal to become the first-ever winners of the competition.

The 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four teams, one club from a pot in each group, and no two teams from one country can be in the same group.

Next year's final will be held in the Fortuna Arena, in Prague, Czech Republic, with the winners earning a place in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage.

POT 1

AS Roma

Manchester United

Arsenal

Lazio

Braga

Red Star Belgrade

Dinamo Kyiv

Olympiakos

POT 2

Feyenoord

Rennes

PSV Eindhoven

AS Monaco

Real Sociedad

Qarabag

Malmo

Ludogorets Razgrad

POT 3

Sheriff Tiraspol

Real Betis

FC Midtjylland

Bodo/Glimt

Ferencvaros

Union Berlin

Freiburg

Fenerbahce

POT 4

Nantes

HJK Helsinki

Sturm Graz

AEK Larnaca

FC Zurich

Omonia Nicosia

Union Saint-Gilloise

Trabzonspor

Match dates:

Matchday 1: Sept. 8

Matchday 2: Sept. 15

Matchday 3: Oct. 6

Matchday 4: Oct. 13

Matchday 5: Oct. 27

Matchday 6: Nov. 3