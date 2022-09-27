        <
        >

          England, France unseeded in Euro 2024 qualifying draw

          play
          Robson: Southgate is not a good manager (0:54)

          Stewart Robson questions Gareth Southgate's ability to adjust his tactics when England are struggling. (0:54)

          4:52 PM ET

          England and France could face a tricky route to the finals of Euro 2024 as they will be unseeded in the qualifying draw.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

          The seeding pots are decided by the final rankings in the 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage, with both countries positioned outside of the top 10 -- only earning them a place in Pot 2 for the draw, which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 9.

          England failed to win any of their games in this year's competition, and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Hungary on their way to relegation to League B. France's only victory came at home to relegated Austria, suffering defeats home and away to Denmark and to Croatia in Paris.

          It means England and France could face being in the same qualifying group as another of Europe's heavyweights, with Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain among the seeds. Erling Haaland's Norway could also lie in wait from Pot 3.

          There will be one team from each pot in a group, creating seven groups of five nations and three groups of six. The four UEFA Nations League A group winners -- Croatia, Italy, Netherlands and Spain -- will be drawn into a group of five to leave the June 2023 international dates free for the finals. Russia remain suspended and will not take part in qualifying.

          UNL FINALISTS / POT 1
          Netherlands
          Croatia
          Spain
          Italy
          Denmark
          Portugal
          Belgium
          Hungary
          Switzerland
          Poland

          POT 2
          France
          Austria
          Czech Republic
          England
          Wales
          Israel
          Bosnia and Herzegovina
          Serbia
          Scotland
          Finland

          POT 3
          Ukraine
          Iceland
          Norway
          Slovenia
          Republic of Ireland
          Albania
          Montenegro
          Romania
          Sweden
          Armenia

          POT 4
          Georgia
          Greece
          Turkey
          Kazakhstan
          Luxembourg
          Azerbaijan
          Kosovo
          Bulgaria
          Faroe Islands
          North Macedonia

          POT 5
          Slovakia
          Northern Ireland
          Cyprus
          Belarus
          Lithuania
          Gibraltar
          Estonia
          Latvia
          Moldova
          Malta

          POT 6
          Andorra
          Liechtenstein
          San Marino

          The top 2 teams in each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024, joining hosts Germany. That creates a safety net for the top nations, but could leave a very difficult automatic route for any other team from pots 3-6 drawn into a group with from two major nations.

          The final three places will be decided via playoff routes, created via the best-ranked teams from the UEFA Nations League who haven't qualified automatically. There will be one place each for League A, B and C.