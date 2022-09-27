England and France could face a tricky route to the finals of Euro 2024 as they will be unseeded in the qualifying draw.

The seeding pots are decided by the final rankings in the 2022 UEFA Nations League group stage, with both countries positioned outside of the top 10 -- only earning them a place in Pot 2 for the draw, which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 9.

England failed to win any of their games in this year's competition, and suffered an embarrassing 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Hungary on their way to relegation to League B. France's only victory came at home to relegated Austria, suffering defeats home and away to Denmark and to Croatia in Paris.

It means England and France could face being in the same qualifying group as another of Europe's heavyweights, with Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain among the seeds. Erling Haaland's Norway could also lie in wait from Pot 3.

There will be one team from each pot in a group, creating seven groups of five nations and three groups of six. The four UEFA Nations League A group winners -- Croatia, Italy, Netherlands and Spain -- will be drawn into a group of five to leave the June 2023 international dates free for the finals. Russia remain suspended and will not take part in qualifying.

UNL FINALISTS / POT 1

Netherlands

Croatia

Spain

Italy

Denmark

Portugal

Belgium

Hungary

Switzerland

Poland

POT 2

France

Austria

Czech Republic

England

Wales

Israel

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Serbia

Scotland

Finland

POT 3

Ukraine

Iceland

Norway

Slovenia

Republic of Ireland

Albania

Montenegro

Romania

Sweden

Armenia

POT 4

Georgia

Greece

Turkey

Kazakhstan

Luxembourg

Azerbaijan

Kosovo

Bulgaria

Faroe Islands

North Macedonia

POT 5

Slovakia

Northern Ireland

Cyprus

Belarus

Lithuania

Gibraltar

Estonia

Latvia

Moldova

Malta

POT 6

Andorra

Liechtenstein

San Marino

The top 2 teams in each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024, joining hosts Germany. That creates a safety net for the top nations, but could leave a very difficult automatic route for any other team from pots 3-6 drawn into a group with from two major nations.

The final three places will be decided via playoff routes, created via the best-ranked teams from the UEFA Nations League who haven't qualified automatically. There will be one place each for League A, B and C.