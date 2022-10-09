The Euro 2024 qualfying draw was made in Frankfurt on Sunday, with a repeat of the 2020 final as Italy and England were drawn together.

Italy won the tournament 3-2 on penalties at Wembley in 2021, delayed a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the road to Germany includes a showdown between the Azzurri and Gareth Southgate's side once more. Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta make up the other teams in Group C. North Macedonia knocked Italy out of 2022 World Cup qualifying, while Ukraine are unable to play on home soil amid the ongoing war with Russia.

Elsewhere, Netherlands face France in an eye-catching Group B, while Scotland face a difficult task in Group A, drawn alongside Spain and Erling Haaland's Norway.

A total of 53 out of 55 countries were drawn from UEFA, with hosts Germany qualifying automatically and Russia excluded from the draw because of the invasion of Ukraine.

The top two in each of the 10 groups qualify for Euro 2024, while the 12 teams who won Leagues A, B and C in the Nations League are guaranteed a playoff place.

Due to political reasons, Armenia and Azerbaijan were kept apart in the draw, as well as Belarus and Ukraine and Gibraltar and Spain.

The group stage for Euro 2024 qualifying starts on March 23, 2023 and finishes on Nov. 21.

The draw consists of seven groups of five countries, and three groups with six teams. Croatia, Netherlands, Italy and Spain were drawn in the smaller groups, and they are among 12 teams that are guaranteed a playoff place through their performances in the Nations League if they do not qualify for Euro 2024 automatically.

Full Euro 2024 qualifying draw:

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein