Stephanie Frappart will officiate at the men's Euro 2020 tournament. Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female official at a men's European Championship this summer.

UEFA confirmed the list of officials on Wednesday and she was named as one of the 51-strong contingent. While Frappart, 37, hasn't been named as one of the 18 match referees, she will be there either as a fourth official, or a standby assistant referee.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Frappart, from France, has already made history in the men's game as the first female to referee a men's Champions League game, a Ligue 1 match and a men's World Cup qualifier.

She took charge of the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and Netherlands and has also refereed in the Europa League as well as in the 2019 men's UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

UEFA are still to confirm which venues will host the delayed European Championship. The tournament was meant to take place last summer, but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Information from Reuters was used in this report