Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2020 after a late change of heart by manager Gareth Southgate.

Sources had told ESPN the 22-year-old was set to miss out but Southgate opted to exclude Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse instead given Alexander-Arnold's potential to play in midfield in addition to his regular role at right-back.

The 22-year-old joins Chelsea's Reece James, Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier in a squad comprising ten defenders, five midfielders and eight forwards.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson have also been included despite recent injury problems while 17-year-old Jude Bellingham has also made the cut after a fine season with Borussia Dortmund.

Maguire missed Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Villarreal with an ankle ligament injury while Henderson has not played since February after undergoing groin surgery but both are viewed as key figures in Southgate's setup.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips was also an injury doubt with a shoulder problem but he was pictured returning to training in recent days and is included as is Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, who has just four caps to his name.

Southgate had originally named an expanded 33-man squad amid various injury concerns and the presence of United, Chelsea and Manchester City in the European club finals.

The seven players omitted are Ward-Prowse, Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Brighton & Hove Albion's Ben White and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins while United striker Mason Greenwood withdrew due to injury.

England have also released their squad numbers with Walker being given the No. 2 shirt, United left-back Luke Shaw No. 3 while Aston Villa's Jack Grealish will wear No. 7.

Alexander-Arnold has been given No. 22 with Saka wearing the No. 25. England's first warm-up game will take place in Middlesbrough against Austria on Wednesday evening featuring a much-changed line-up.

Ward-Prowse, Lingard and Watkins were all given the chance to go home but have opted to remain with the group and could play some part in the game with the players involved in the Champions League final between Chelsea and City not likely to join up with the squad until Friday.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).