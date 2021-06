Euro 2020 bracket and fixtures schedule

Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times -- plus ESPN schedule -- for Euro 2020 and the knockout bracket.

What is the Euro 2020 format?

The 24 teams have been drawn into 6 groups of four nations.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout rounds, along with the four best third-placed teams.

It is then a straight knockout tournament, with extra time and penalties if necessary. There will be a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

Fixtures, results and bracket

GROUP STAGE

Friday, June 11

Group A: Italy 3-0 Turkey (Rome)

Saturday, June 12

Group A: Wales 1-1 Switzerland (Baku)

Group B: Denmark 0-1 Finland (Copenhagen)

Group B: Belgium 3-0 Russia (Saint Petersburg)

Sunday, June 13

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia (London)

Group C: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

Group C: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (Amsterdam)

Monday, June 14

Group D: Scotland 0-2 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

Group E: Poland 1-2 Slovakia (Saint Petersburg)

Group E: Spain 0-0 Sweden (Seville)

Tuesday, June 15

Group F: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (Budapest)

Group F: France 1-0 Germany (Munich)

Wednesday, June 16

Group B: Finland 0-1 Russia (Saint Petersburg)

Group A: Turkey 0-2 Wales (Baku)

Group A: Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Rome)

Thursday, June 17

Group C: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia (Bucharest)

Group B: Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Copenhagen)

Group C: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (Amsterdam)

Friday, June 18

Group E: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia (Saint Petersburg)

Group D: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (Glasgow)

Group D: England 0-0 Scotland (London)

Saturday, June 19

Group F: Hungary 1-1 France (Budapest)

Group F: Portugal 2-4 Germany (Munich)

Group E: Spain 1-1 Poland (Seville)

Sunday, June 20

Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales (Rome)

Group A: Switzerland 3-1 Turkey (Baku)

Monday, June 21

Group C: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (Amsterdam)

Group C: Ukraine 0-1 Austria (Bucharest)

Group B: Russia 1-4 Denmark (Copenhagen)

Group B: Finland 0-2 Belgium (Saint Petersburg)

Tuesday, June 22

Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England (London)

Group D: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (Glasgow)

Wednesday, June 23

Group E: Slovakia 0-5 Spain (Seville)

Group E: Sweden 3-2 Poland (Saint Petersburg)

Group F: Germany 2-2 Hungary (Munich)

Group F: Portugal 2-2 France (Budapest)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 26

37- Wales vs. Denmark (Amsterdam; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

38 - Italy vs. Austria (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ABC

Sunday, June 27

39 - Netherlands vs. Czech Republic (Budapest; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

40 - Belgium vs. Portugal (Seville; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ABC

Monday, June 28

41 - Croatia vs. Spain (Copenhagen; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

42 - France vs. Switzerland (Bucharest; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

Tuesday, June 29

43 - England vs. Germany (London; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

44 - Sweden vs. Ukraine (Glasgow; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 2

45 - Croatia or Spain vs. France or Switzerland (Saint Petersburg; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

46 - Italy or Austria vs. Belgium or Portugal (Munich; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

Saturday, July 3

47 - Wales or Denmark vs. Netherlands or Czech Republic (Baku; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

48 - England or Germany vs. Sweden or Ukraine (Rome; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ABC

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 6

49 - Winners Match 45 vs. Winners Match 46 (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

Wednesday, July 7

50 - Winners Match 47 vs. Winners Match 48 (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, July 11

Winners Match 49 vs. Winners Match 50 (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN