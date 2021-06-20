Euro 2020: What all teams need to qualify from the group stage

The Euro 2020 group stage is almost halfway through, with 16 of the 24 nations going through to the knockout rounds.

The top two teams in each group qualify, along with the best four of the six third-placed teams. At Euro 2016, two teams advanced in third with three points.

The first tie-breaker for teams level on points is head-to-head record, followed by overall goal difference.

Here's what every team needs to go through with one round of games remaining. (We'll add more groups as the games continue.)

Qualified for round of 16: Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Wales

TBC in third: Switzerland (4 pts, -1)

Eliminated: North Macedonia, Turkey

BEST 3RD-PLACE

It's highly likely that four points will be enough to secure one of the four slots for the best third-placed teams. So far Switzerland are the only team to have secured third place, finishing on four points with a goal difference of -1.

On Monday, Groups B and C could both have third-placed teams who finish on three points, which would put Switzerland through.

- JUMP TO: How third-placed teams fill out the bracket

GROUP B

June 21: Finland vs Belgium, Russia vs. Denmark (9 p.m. CET, 3 p.m. ET)

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Belgium - Q 2 2 0 0 +4 6 Finland 2 1 0 1 0 3 Russia 2 2 0 1 -2 3 Denmark 2 0 0 2 -2 0 Top two and four best third qualify

Belgium

- Are through and need a point against Finland to secure top spot.

- Will finish second if they lose and Russia lose or draw OR Russia win and Belgium lose by three or four goals (Finland top in both scenarios).

- Unlikely scenario whereby Belgium can finish third, which would require them to lose by at least six goals and Russia to win.

Russia

- Victory against Denmark will guarantee progress but they cannot top the group.

- If Finland and Russia win, Russia can only finish second if Finland beat Belgium by 6+ goals.

- A draw will take them through if Finland fail to beat Belgium.

- Russia can only qualify with a defeat if Finland lose too. If Russia lose by any one-goal scoreline other than 1-0 they will finish third and have to hope three points is enough. Russia cannot qualify if they lose by more than one goal.

Finland

- Qualify if they beat Belgium, and would top the group if Russia fail to win OR if Russia win and Finland win by at least three goals.

- A draw would be enough to go through if Russia lose, though four points should still be good enough in third if Russia win or draw.

- If Finland lose and Russia win or draw, Finland must wait to see if three points is enough in third. See below for additional scenarios if Finland lose, in addition to those in the Russia section.

Denmark

- Must beat Russia to stand any chance of progressing

- If Denmark win and Finland win or draw, the Danes will finish third and will have to hope three points is enough to go through.

If Denmark win and Finland lose, three teams will be locked on three points. Positions 2-4 will be decided on results between the three teams:

- If Finland lose and Denmark win by any scoreline other than 1-0, Denmark will finish second in the group. If Denmark win by any other one-goal scoreline than 1-0, Denmark will be second, Russia third and Finland bottom. If Denmark win by more than one goal, Denmark will be second, Finland third and Russia bottom.

If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland lose, the group will be decided on overall goal difference and goals scored, and Denmark can finish no lower than third.

- If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland lose 1-0 or by two goals, Denmark will finish second, Finland third and Russia fourth.

- If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland lose 2-1, goal difference and goals scored will be identical between the two teams and positions 2-3 will be decided on disciplinary points, with Russia in fourth. If disciplinary points are level, the overall ranking in Euro 2020 qualifying will be used to decide 2nd and 3rd: Denmark 15th, Finland 20th.

- If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland lose by any other one-goal scoreline (2-3, 3-4 etc) it's Finland second, Denmark third and Russia fourth.

- If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland by two goals, Denmark will be second, Finland third and Russia fourth.

- If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland lose 3-0, third place between Finland and Russia will be decided first on disciplinary record and then on Euro 2020 qualifying rank: Russia 12th, Finland 20th. Any other three-goal defeat, and Finland finish third with Russia fourth.

- If Denmark win 1-0 and Finland lose by 4+ goals, Denmark will be second, Russia third and Finland fourth.

GROUP C

June 21: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, Ukraine vs. Austria (6 p.m. CET, midday ET)

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Netherlands - Q 2 2 0 0 +3 6 Ukraine 2 1 0 1 0 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 0 3 N Macedonia 2 0 0 2 -3 0 Top two and four best third qualify

Netherlands

- Have qualified as group winners.

Ukraine

- Will go through in second if they avoid defeat to Austria.

- If Ukraine lose, they must wait to see if three points will be enough in third.

Austria

- Must beat Ukraine to go through in second

- A draw to finish third with four points will almost certainly be good enough

- Lose, and they must wait and see if three points in third qualifies them.

North Macedonia

- Have been eliminated.

GROUP D

June 22: Croatia vs. Scotland, Czech Republic vs. England (9 p.m. CET, 3 p.m. ET)

Group D GP W D L GD PTS Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 +2 4 England 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Croatia 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Scotland 2 0 1 1 -2 1 Top two and four best third qualify

Czech Republic

- Need a point to qualify which will secure top spot in the group.

- Can only finish third in the group if they lose and Croatia win by enough to finish above them on overall goal difference, but four points is very likely to go through in third.

England

- Need a point to be sure of going through, but must win to top the group.

- Will qualify with a defeat if Scotland do not win and better England's goal difference, and even then four points should be enough to qualify in third.

Croatia

- Only hope of finishing second is if they beat Scotland, Czech Republic lose and they also finish with better group goal difference. But a win is very likely to take them through in third on four points anyway.

- Cannot qualify with a draw.

Scotland

- Must win and England must lose, and Scotland better the overall goal difference, to take second. Regardless, a win over Croatia is highly likely to take them through in third on four points.

GROUP E

June 23: Slovakia vs. Spain, Sweden vs. Poland (6 p.m. CET, midday ET)

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Sweden 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Slovakia 2 1 0 1 0 3 Spain 2 0 2 0 0 2 Poland 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Top two and four best third qualify

Sweden

- Need a point against Poland to secure qualification in the top two and will win the group if they beat Poland or both games are a draw.

- The only way Sweden will definitely go through in second with a defeat is if they lose by any one-goal scoreline other than 1-0 and Slovakia-Spain is a draw.

- If Sweden lose 1-0 or by more than one goal and Slovakia-Spain is a draw, Sweden will finish third on four points.

- Four points should be enough to go through in third if they lose anyway, which they should know before they play, and they cannot finish bottom.

Slovakia

- Must beat Spain to be be sure of qualifying, and they would top the group if Sweden draw or lose.

- A point is also enough for top two if Sweden win or draw, or if Poland win 1-0 or by 2+ goals (though four points should take them through in third).

- Have a chance of going through in third with three points as long as Poland do not win.

Spain

- Have to beat Slovakia to guarantee qualification, and that will be as group winners if Sweden lose (could finish also top on goal difference if Sweden draw).

- If Spain draw, their only hope is Poland fail to win and they go through as a best third-placed team on three points.

- Cannot qualify if they lose.

Poland

- Need a victory over Sweden, and a win by any scoreline other than 1-0 and a Slovakia-Spain draw will send them through as group winners in the three-team head-to-head mini-league.

- If Poland win 1-0 and Slovakia-Spain is a draw, Slovakia win the group in the three-team head-to-head mini-league, Poland are second and Sweden third.

- If Poland win 2-1 and Slovakia-Spain is a draw, Poland win the group, Sweden are second and Slovakia third.

- If Poland win by any other one-goal scoreline and Slovakia-Spain is a draw, Poland win the group, Sweden are second and Slovakia are third.

- If Poland win by more than one goal and Slovakia-Spain is a draw, Poland win the group, Slovakia are second and Sweden are third.

- Guaranteed to finish second if they win and Slovakia-Spain isn't a draw.

- There is a chance of going through on two points with a draw if Spain lose and Poland have the better overall group goal difference.

GROUP F

June 23: Germany vs. Hungary, Portugal vs. France (9 p.m. CET, 3 p.m. ET)

Group F GP W D L GD PTS France 2 1 1 0 +1 4 Germany 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Portugal 2 1 0 1 +1 3 Hungary 2 0 1 1 -3 1 Top two and four best third qualify

France

- A win against Portugal guarantees top spot, but they only need a point to qualify

- They can also finish top with a point as long as Germany don't win.

- Will definitely go through with a defeat if Germany-Hungary is a draw; could also finish second with a loss if Hungary win, depending on goal difference.

- Four points should be enough for a best-third place if they are beaten and Germany win

Germany

- Will be guaranteed to qualify if they beat Hungary.

- Can finish top of they win and France draw or lose.

- A point will also be enough for top two as long as Portugal do not win.

- Germany's only hope of going through with a loss is if France beat Portugal and three points is enough in third.

Portugal:

- Victory will guarantee they are through, and as group winners if Germany draw or lose.

- A draw will also be enough as long as Germany lose.

- If Portugal lose, to finish on three points, they need to hope Hungary do not win so they finish third. Then it would likely come down to goal difference for a best third-placed slot, so a heavy loss to France could see them eliminated. With Group F last to complete, Portugal (and France) will know exactly what's at stake to go through, or be knocked out, in third.

Hungary

- Must beat Germany to have any chance of qualifying, and they will be through if Portugal lose.

- If Portugal win, Hungary would need to finish with better goal difference than France with both countries on four points.

- They cannot make the top two if France-Portugal is a draw, but four points should be enough to go through in third.

How 3rd placed teams fill out the bracket

Third-placed teams will play the winners of Groups B, C, E and F, as shown across the top of the grid. The ties will be decided by which combination of groups supply the four best third-placed teams.

So for instance, if the best third-placed teams are from Groups B, D, E and F, then the winners of Group B (WB) will place the third-placed team from Group F (3F).

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Saturday, June 26

37- Wales vs. Runners-up Group B (Amsterdam; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

38 - Italy vs. Runners-up Group C (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ABC

Sunday, June 27

39 - Netherlands vs. 3rd in D/E/F (Budapest; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

40 - Winners Group B vs. 3rd in A/D/E/F (Seville; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ABC

Monday, June 28

41 - Runners-up Group D vs. Runners-up Group E (Copenhagen; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

42 - Winners Group F vs. 3rd in A/B/C (Bucharest; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

Tuesday, June 29

43 - Winners Group D vs. Runners-up Group F (London; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

44 - Winners Group E vs. 3rd in A/B/C/D (Glasgow; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, July 2

45 - Winners Match 41 vs. Winners Match 42 (Saint Petersburg; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

46 - Winners Match 37 vs. Winners Match 39 (Munich; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

Saturday, July 3

47 - Winners Match 38 vs. Winners Match 40 (Baku; noon ET, 6 p.m. CET) - ESPN

48 - Winners Match 43 vs. Winners Match 44 (Rome; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ABC

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 6

49 - Winners Match 45 vs. Winners Match 46 (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

Wednesday, July 7

50 - Winners Match 47 vs. Winners Match 48 (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, July 11

Winners Match 49 vs. Winners Match 50 (London; 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. CET) - ESPN