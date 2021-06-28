        <
          Croatia vs. Spain was Euro 2020's game of the tournament: How social media reacted

          Spain's 5-3 win over Croatia in extra time of their Euro 2020 round-of-16 tie had everything: there was a "You won't believe your eyes" own goal, there was a spirited comeback in the final moments of normal time, and there was a heart-warming story of redemption.

          In other words, it was the game of the tournament so far.

          The drama began in the 20th minute. That's when Pedri played a long backpass that evaded goalkeeper Unai Simon and gently rolled into the Spain net to put Croatia in front.

          But Spain would dig themselves out of that hole. Pablo Sarabia equalised 18 minutes later, and Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta headed the 2012 European champions into the lead just shy of the hour mark. Ferran Torres added a third in the 76th minute, and La Roja were out of sight, right?

          Not quite.

          Five minutes from full-time, Mislav Osic earned Croatia a consolation goal, but surely Spain would see out the game's final few minutes. And then Mario Pasalic scored again in the second minute of stoppage time, levelling the score and setting off euphoria among Croatia's fans.

          And so, to extra time we went. And it was there that the game was put to bed, and by none other than Alvaro Morata.

          The Juventus striker has started all four of Spain's games at Euro 2020, scoring once in the process. But more notably he's accumulated a number of glaring misses, making him the target of widespread ridicule on social media.

          That made his eventual winner all the sweeter.