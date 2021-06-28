Yann Sommer guesses right and stops Kylian Mbappe's penalty to lift Switzerland past France into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. (0:53)

If you thought it would take a while for a game at Euro 2020 to top Spain's 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia, you were wrong. In fact, it only took hours, as France and Switzerland playing out a thrilling contest, with Switzerland knocking out tournament favourites Les Bleus in penalties after the teams played to a 3-3 tie through 120 minutes.

There was a shock early lead for underdogs Switzerland, a frantic four-minute stretch in the second half which saw Switzerland have a penalty saved, and France score twice through Karim Benzema, and then an unlikely late fightback by Switzerland to force extra-time. If that wasn't enough, Kingsley Coman hit the crossbar with a volley with the last kick of regulation time! Then after both teams had chances to win it in extra-time, we went to penalties with Switzerland outlasting France 3-3 (5-4 on spot kicks).

Euro 2020: News and features | Fixtures and bracket | Standings | Squads | Live on ESPN | VAR watch | Pick 'em

The drama started in the 15th minute with journeyman striker Haris Seferovic brilliantly heading Switzerland in front against the run of the play.

SWITZERLAND TAKE THE LEAD AGAINST FRANCE! 😳 pic.twitter.com/AKAIpWrsAX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

If Switzerland's 1-0 lead wasn't a big enough shock, they were awarded a penalty 10 minutes into the second half. Veteran defender Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up to take it with a chance to put Switzerland one foot into the last eight at Euro 2020. That's when all hell broke loose. Hugo Lloris not only saved the penalty but it seemed to immediately spark a dormant France to life. Four minutes later they led 2-1 following two brilliant goals from Karim Benzema -- the pick of the litter featuring a preposterous first touch from the Real Madrd man.

Hugo Lloris has saved his first penalty for #FRA in over eight years (October 2012, vs. @cesc4official).



That save could be oh so vital. pic.twitter.com/ssYYv4wetD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

Swiss penalty

Benzema goal

Second Benzema goal pic.twitter.com/d34QHmyx8a — Zito (@_Zeets) June 28, 2021

Karim Benzema joins Wayne Rooney (2004), Michel Platini (1984) and Gerd Müller (1972) as the only players in EURO history with consecutive multi-goal games.



Both Platini and Müller won the title AND Golden Boot in those years. pic.twitter.com/xCRFxNIAYr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2021

France led 2-1 and then made it three with Paul Pogba scoring one of the goals of the tournament, dispatching a long-range strike into the top corner.

POGBOOM ‼️



Pogba with a perfect strike to the upper 90 😱 pic.twitter.com/TdzrfC20yb — ESPN (@espn) June 28, 2021

We're waiting...

Name a player who's been better than Paul Pogba at #Euro2020... pic.twitter.com/GOvo1e2ub5 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 28, 2021

We concur.

Paul Pogba c'est magnifique. — Jason Davis (@davisjsn) June 28, 2021

Game over right? Wrong. Switzerland clawed one back through a Seferovic header, and then Mario Gavranovic equalised after a mazy run and well-placed strike in injury time.

SWITZERLAND SEND THE GAME TO EXTRA TIME 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/IHpO445Nza — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

How was it as fan on Monday? This guy sums up the range of emotions pretty well...

If someone asks you why you love football, just show them this Switzerland fan... pic.twitter.com/fyNy2h5e72 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

We did — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) June 28, 2021

With both teams combining to make the first nine penalties, it all came down to Kylian Mbappe vs. Yann Sommer.

MBAPPE MISSED!!



SWITZERLAND PULL OFF THE MASSIVE UPSET!! pic.twitter.com/Wv3hEYoURF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

Switzerland have done it! What a win, what a comeback, what a day of football!

2 GAMES.

14 GOALS.

COMEBACKS.

GOLAZOS.

EXTRA TIME.

PENALTIES.

UNDERDOG WINS.



WHAT A DAY OF FOOTBALL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Mj2g3UBVCH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2021

France were favourites after winning the World Cup in 2018 but favourites don't always win.

It happened again.



Last time the betting favorite entering the Euros were eliminated without winning a knockout round match?



2004 France, who lost to Greece -- the eventual champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/slqIDdMqL3 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 28, 2021

Both Spain and France reached exactly a 99.2% win probability when up by 2 goals, according to ESPN's win probability model.



That means that the likelihood of what has transpired today (both teams not winning in 90 minutes) was .0064%. pic.twitter.com/Ui8DFS7hxj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2021

Context for Switzerland's win vs France:



3rd reigning WC champion to be eliminated in a penalty shoot-out in EURO history



Switzerland's streak of 11 straight major tournaments without reaching a QF officially comes to a close, the longest active streak by any European team pic.twitter.com/O95TEydzem — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 28, 2021

How ya feeling Arsenal fans?

Impressive in midfield both offensively and defensively 🇨🇭 Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka takes the plaudits 👏@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/sRnXc4yA2Y — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Could Zinedine Zidane replace Didier Deshamps? Stay tuned says transfer guru Fabrizio Romano...

Florentino Perez, three days ago.

"Zinedine Zidane dreams of being the French National Team's coach. I'm sure he will achieve it". 🇫🇷 #France



...now the French Federation will have to make key decision on Deschamps, looking at next World Cup - protect Didier or go with Zizou. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

And leave to the GOAT to give some wise advice to Mbappe.