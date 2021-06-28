        <
          France-Switzerland delivered Euro 2020's second thriller of the day: How social media reacted

          Kylian Mbappe's penalty stopped as Switzerland stuns France in PKs (0:53)

          Yann Sommer guesses right and stops Kylian Mbappe's penalty to lift Switzerland past France into the Euro 2020 quarterfinals. (0:53)

          If you thought it would take a while for a game at Euro 2020 to top Spain's 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia, you were wrong. In fact, it only took hours, as France and Switzerland playing out a thrilling contest, with Switzerland knocking out tournament favourites Les Bleus in penalties after the teams played to a 3-3 tie through 120 minutes.

          There was a shock early lead for underdogs Switzerland, a frantic four-minute stretch in the second half which saw Switzerland have a penalty saved, and France score twice through Karim Benzema, and then an unlikely late fightback by Switzerland to force extra-time. If that wasn't enough, Kingsley Coman hit the crossbar with a volley with the last kick of regulation time! Then after both teams had chances to win it in extra-time, we went to penalties with Switzerland outlasting France 3-3 (5-4 on spot kicks).

          The drama started in the 15th minute with journeyman striker Haris Seferovic brilliantly heading Switzerland in front against the run of the play.

          If Switzerland's 1-0 lead wasn't a big enough shock, they were awarded a penalty 10 minutes into the second half. Veteran defender Ricardo Rodriguez stepped up to take it with a chance to put Switzerland one foot into the last eight at Euro 2020. That's when all hell broke loose. Hugo Lloris not only saved the penalty but it seemed to immediately spark a dormant France to life. Four minutes later they led 2-1 following two brilliant goals from Karim Benzema -- the pick of the litter featuring a preposterous first touch from the Real Madrd man.

          France led 2-1 and then made it three with Paul Pogba scoring one of the goals of the tournament, dispatching a long-range strike into the top corner.

          Game over right? Wrong. Switzerland clawed one back through a Seferovic header, and then Mario Gavranovic equalised after a mazy run and well-placed strike in injury time.

          With both teams combining to make the first nine penalties, it all came down to Kylian Mbappe vs. Yann Sommer.

          Switzerland have done it! What a win, what a comeback, what a day of football!

          France were favourites after winning the World Cup in 2018 but favourites don't always win.

