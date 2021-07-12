Euro 2020 talking points: Did the best team win? Top player, goal, and memorable moment?

Euro 2020 ended on Sunday with Italy lifting the trophy at Wembley after beating England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time. The last month has been full of highs and lows, triumph and despair; our writers look back at the tournament.

Did the best team win Euro 2020?

Gab Marcotti: Over the course of the tournament, based on what we saw on the pitch, yes. It doesn't always happen that way -- which is why we shouldn't draw grand conclusions from a knockout tournament -- but it doesn't change the fact that, apart from the semifinal against Spain, Italy outplayed the opposition in every game. They've also been a tremendous story given the 180 degree turn in approach and the fact that, fundamentally, this is not a super-gifted side. They are a side with the courage to try and do what's difficult... And, often, believing is half the battle.

Mark Ogden: Agreed, from start to finish, Italy were the team that showcased attacking strength and defensive quality in equal measure. Roberto Mancini's team lacks the flair or superstar player of a truly great side, but they were tactically astute, organised, determined and, most importantly, experienced enough to know how to win. England had their best major tournament for 55 years, but they only truly performed in the 4-0 quarterfinal win against Ukraine. Once the dust settles and emotion fades, people will realise that they played within themselves in the other games.

Julien Laurens: Yes. There's a case to be made for Spain playing the best football as they came so close to beating Italy in the semifinals, but overall Mancini's team deserves their title because they were the best. They beat Belgium, the No. 1 ranked team in the world, they beat Spain and they beat England at Wembley. They played attacking football, with flair, energy and a clear identity. They also defended well with veterans Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini reminding everyone why Italy has always been a country of great defenders. The team also showed character and courage throughout the tournament.

Rob Dawson: Yes. Mancini has transformed Italy from a side which didn't even make it to the last World Cup to European champions. They came into Euro 2020 on an impressive winning run and rode the wave all the way through the tournament. They defended well while also playing some thrilling attacking football. They coped with big injuries while also beating the best -- Belgium, Spain and England in the knockout rounds. Lifting the trophy was well deserved.

Tom Hamilton: Absolutely. Italy's 34-match unbeaten run is remarkable and Mancini judged his selection and tactics perfectly. They were fantastic throughout and were the better team in the final.

James Olley: It is hard to argue with much of the above. I'd venture Italy were fortunate to beat Austria in the round of 16 and Spain were the better team in their semifinal, but few teams dominate every game in a tournament format. Italy ultimately had a better combination of streetsmarts and intelligence in possession. England ran them close but the second-youngest squad at these finals lacked composure when 1-0 ahead in the final.

What is your biggest 'what if' from the tournament?

Laurens: What if Euro 2020 had actually taken place in 2020? It would have been so different. It might have been too early for Italy to win. Belgium would have had a fully fit Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel and maybe even Eden Hazard from the start. Germany would have been in even more turmoil. We would have seen more of the 2018 World Cup winning France team than the one that turned up in 2021. We would also not have seen players like Karim Benzema, Pedri, Kalvin Phillips, Luke Shaw or even Aymeric Laporte. On the other hand, Virgil van Dijk would have been there like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ansu Fati and Sergio Ramos.

Ogden: What if Gareth Southgate was more like Pep Guardiola than Jose Mourinho? England's attacking talent was under-employed throughout the tournament, with Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish all given fleeting opportunities to make a difference. It was as though Southgate didn't trust his flair players, preferring to play it safe rather than push for a win. Had he used Sancho and Rashford 10 minutes earlier in the final against Italy, their pace could have triggered a breakthrough. But instead, he kept the handbrake on and settled for penalties. And lost.

Olley: It is hard not to think about what if England had won... given the 55-year wait. No more years of hurt. A complete shift in the nation's sporting psyche. Arise, Sir Gareth (although that might still happen anyway). Mark has a point that Southgate's caution made England more conservative but that was founded in a belief that England still don't keep the ball well enough under the highest pressure. The final proved that is still the case so what if England had a Modric, a Frenkie de Jong or a Marco Verratti in midfield? It is the one type of player the country still struggles to develop. Perhaps 17-year-old Jude Bellingham will be the answer in time.

Hamilton: It has to be around those late substitutions for England in the final. What if Southgate had brought on Rashford and Sancho a little earlier, so they could have played their way in before having to take a penalty? Southgate judged the tournament brilliantly, but was reluctant to make those attacking substitutions earlier in the match. Who knows if it would have made any difference, but that'll be a lingering question.

Dawson: What if France hadn't bottled their round-of-16 game to lose to Switzerland? Talent-wise, they had the best squad at Euro 2020 and showed in flashes what they were capable of. After recovering from a horrible first 45 minutes against the Swiss, they were cruising at 3-1 with 10 minutes to go. Then disaster and, ultimately, an exit on penalties. After qualifying for the knockout rounds as winners from the toughest group, they should have got a lot further than the round 16. Their exit opened up the whole tournament.

Marcotti: Considering Denmark reached the semifinals and were only beaten in extra time by England's dubious penalty, I can't help but wonder: "What if Christian Eriksen hadn't been unwell?" Yeah, I know it's obviously far more important that he is still with us and I'm sure some will argue that the horror he went through inspired them... but from a purely footballing perspective it's one that hangs in the air.

Who was the tournament's best player?

Bonucci and Chiellini led from the back as Italy claimed glory. Nick Potts/PA Images

Marcotti: Hugely torn here. Feel like I should be choosing one of the Italy guys, but this was such a team performance, such a case of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts, that I really struggle to pick one single player out. Gianluigi Donnarumma, after what he's been through at club level and leaving AC Milan on a free for PSG this summer, making all those saves, in games and penalties. Chiellini's smiles, leadership and experience. Bonucci's passing, grit and the way he got better as the tournament went on (and the way he shouted "It's going to Rome" into the cameras. Left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, arguably Italy's best player through the quarterfinals before his injury. Jorginho, positively metronomic and ice-cool in midfield, despite all the haters. Federico Chiesa for his scything runs and big finishes. I'll stop now because I kind of feel like mentioning all of them.

Olley: I'm torn like Gab but I'm tempted to go with Donnarumma. I had Raheem Sterling earmarked for this before the final but after an excellent tournament, Sunday was probably his worst game. That was in part due to Bonucci and Chiellini doing what they do, but Donnarumma is such a colossus behind them. Spinazzola would have had a shout had injury not robbed him of a chance to carry on his excellent form, while Pedri looks a hugely exciting prospect for Spain.

Laurens: At 34 years old, it has been a fantastic tournament for Bonucci. He was clutch with the equalising goal that kept Italy in the final against England, while he also scored his penalty in both shootouts in the final and semis. The defender was a wonderful leader alongside Chiellini for an inexperienced Italy side and was Mancini's relay on the pitch. Italy defended so well against Belgium or Spain, mostly thanks to him and would not have won Euro 2020 without him.

Ogden: I'm with Gab and Juls here in that this has been a tournament defined by defensive players. That's pretty unusual in the modern game, where so much focus is placed on the goal scorers and creative stars. Bonucci and Chiellini have reminded us all of the art of great defending, while Luke Shaw has been a revelation at left-back for England. Simon Kjaer's leadership and toughness at the back for Denmark stood out and Spain suddenly became a better team once Sergio Busquets returned to the midfield. For England, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips were also outstanding and Sterling had a great tournament up until the final, while Italy's Chiesa got better with each game. And a shout out to Goran Pandev who, at 37, made the most of every minute of the tournament with North Macedonia.