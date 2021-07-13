Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf discuss the importance of Italy winning the 2020 European Championship. (1:29)

Euro 2020 Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo has missed out on a spot in UEFA's Team of the Tournament with finalists England and Italy dominating the line up.

Italy has five players in the XI -- including goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who also won Player of the Tournament -- while beaten finalists England have three.

Young Player of the Tournament Pedri also secured a spot on the team with Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku completing the side.

UEFA Team of the Tournament

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)