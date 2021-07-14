Take a look at the best goals from Euro 2020, including Patrik Schick's wonder goal vs. Scotland. (2:05)

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick's stunning long-range effort against Scotland in the Euro 2020 group stage has been voted the Goal of the Tournament, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Having spotted goalkeeper David Marshall stranded far off his line, Schick fired a curling, looping effort from just inside the Scotland half to find the back of the net.

At 49.7 yards (45.45 metres), the Bayer Leverkusen striker's effort was officially the furthest recorded distance from which a goal was scored at the Euros.

UEFA said Schick's goal received nearly 800,000 votes, with Frenchman Paul Pogba's strike into the top corner against Switzerland coming in second, and Croatia's Luka Modric third with his outside-of-the-boot effort against Scotland.

Schick finished the tournament as joint top scorer with five goals alongside Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who edged the Czech striker for the Golden Boot at the tournament due to his assist total.