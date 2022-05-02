Russia has had its bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032 kicked out by UEFA, paving the way for a straight run-off between Turkey and a joint England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Ireland bid.

UEFA also extended the suspension of all Russian teams from European competitions to include this summer's Women's Euros and next season's club tournaments.

After banning all Russian teams from non-domestic competitions following the invasion of Ukraine in February, UEFA's Executive Committee has confirmed that the suspension will now cover the whole of next season, meaning no Russian clubs will be able to compete in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

The expulsion of Russia's team from the Women's Euros, due to take place in England in July, has seen Portugal replace the side who beat them in last year's qualification playoffs.

Russia's surprise entry into the bidding race for the Euros in 2028 and 2032 was condemned by senior politicians, including British prime minister Boris Johnson, when it was announced in March.