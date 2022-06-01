The third edition of the UEFA Nations League begins in June 2022. Here's a guide for all you need to know about the competition.

What is the UEFA Nations League?

It is a competition between the 55 member nations of UEFA, created because "UEFA and its associations wanted more sporting meaning in national team football, with associations, coaches, players and supporters increasingly of the opinion that friendly matches are not providing adequate competition for national teams."

So this means there are no more international friendlies?

Pretty much, especially with the UEFA Nations League been forced into all remaining international dates in 2022 before the World Cup finals.

In 2023, qualifying for Euro 2024 will take up the dates, meaning only countries in groups of five teams, who have two spare matchdays, will play friendlies.

What is the format?

The 55 nations are split into four "Leagues." The strongest nations are in League A, and the weakest in League D.

Leagues A, B and C: Four groups of four nations (16 teams each)

League D: One group of four and one group of three (7)

Teams within each group will play each other home and away.

What are the UEFA Nations League groups?

League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

Are Russia taking part in the UEFA Nations League?

As part of the sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, Russia will not participate in Group B2 and will automatically be ranked last in the group and relegated, ranked in 16th in League B.

What are the group fixture dates?

Matchday 1&2: June 1-8, 2022

Matchday 3&4: June 9-14, 2022

Matchday 5&6: Sept. 22-27, 2022

Will there actually be UEFA Nations League champions?

Yes. The four group winners from League A will play off in knockout format. The semifinals will be held on June 14 and 15, 2023 with the final on June 18.

Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Wales have applied to host the finals, the four countries from Group A4. The hosts to be appointed in January 2023, but it usually goes to the winners off the group as they will be taking part.

The finalists will be drawn into a group of five nations in Euro 2024 qualifying the June dates can remain free for the Nations League finals.

Who are the UEFA Nations League holders?

France beat Spain to win the second edition of the UEFA Nations League. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

France won the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League final as goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe earned them a 2-1 win over Spain in Milan, Italy. Mikel Oyarzabal had put Spain in front.

The inaugural winners in 2019 were Portugal, beating Netherlands 1-0.

Is there promotion and relegation?

Yes. The winners of each group in Leagues B, C and D move up, while the nations bottom of Leagues A and B drop down for the next edition of the Nations League. The four bottom teams in League C will playoff to decide which two nations drop to League D.