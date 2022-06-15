The police officer was assaulted ahead of kick-off at the Molineux Stadium. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Four men are in custody after a police officer was assaulted outside the Molineux Stadium ahead of England's 4-0 defeat by Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

The officer was discharged from hospital to recover at home and is awaiting further test results after being knocked unconscious and sustaining significant cuts and bruising to his head.

"This was a shocking attack on one of our officers who was there to make sure everyone enjoyed the game safely," the police said on Wednesday.

"Four men remain in custody as our investigation continues to identify any others involved."

England's defeat was their worst at home in 94 years.