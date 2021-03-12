Chelsea's Fran Kirby reveals how she overcame a potential career-ending illness and returned to the top of women's football. (4:15)

Kirby: I nearly picked up the phone and quit (4:15)

Manchester City have been drawn against Spanish champions Barcelona for the Women's Champions League quarterfinals, while Chelsea will play against 2019-20 UWCL runners-up Wolfsburg.

Gareth Taylor's side advanced to the quarterfinals after beating Italian side Fiorentina 8-0 on aggregate, with the USWNT's Sam Mewis scoring three times over the two fixtures.

- Fran Kirby: The Chelsea star on her ultimate battle

- Notebook: Barca want Aguero; Chelsea right to sack Lampard

Abby Dahlkemper, who joined City in January, also featured as did Rose Lavelle.

Emma Hayes' Chelsea oversaw the challenge of Atletico Madrid in the round-of-16 despite playing the first tie with 10-women for the majority of the game and will face German champions Wolfsburg.

Elsewhere in the draw, 2019-20 UWCL champions Lyon will play either Paris Saint-Germain or AC Sparta Praha. PSG lead that tie 5-0 from the first leg.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich were drawn against FC Rosengard.

The games will be played on the weekends of March 23-24 and March 31 to April 1.

The draw for the semifinals were also held on Friday.

The winners of Chelsea vs. Wolfsburg will play the winners of Bayern Munich vs. FC Rosengard.

Whoever comes out on top between Barcelona vs. Manchester City can look forward to a semifinal against either PSG, Sparta Praha or Lyon.