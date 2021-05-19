Julien Laurens reacts to Barcelona's 4-0 win vs. Chelsea in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. (1:33)

How Barcelona dominated its way to Champions League glory (1:33)

It's a new episode of ESPN's The Far Post!

Join Anna Harrington, Angela Christian-Wilkes, Marissa Lordanic, Samantha Lewis and special guest Kathleen McNamee as we chat about the UEFA Women's Champions League final.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more

We dissect the best players, Barcelona's brilliance and Chelsea's capitulation. We also talk about the bungled European Super League (27:44), Emma Hayes' future (44:36) and that Sam Kerr tweet (37:14).

Follow The Far Post on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.