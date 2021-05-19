It's a new episode of ESPN's The Far Post!
Join Anna Harrington, Angela Christian-Wilkes, Marissa Lordanic, Samantha Lewis and special guest Kathleen McNamee as we chat about the UEFA Women's Champions League final.
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
- ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, FA Cup and more
We dissect the best players, Barcelona's brilliance and Chelsea's capitulation. We also talk about the bungled European Super League (27:44), Emma Hayes' future (44:36) and that Sam Kerr tweet (37:14).
Follow The Far Post on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
We're back with a #UWCLfinal review with special guest, @kathleen_mcn!— The Far Post (@thefarpostpod) May 19, 2021
We cover Barca's brilliance and Chelsea's choke. Plus what this means for European football, the UWCL's future, and the Sam Kerr tweet.
Find us @ESPNAusNZ and the usual pod spots!https://t.co/8BuCnp7xFK pic.twitter.com/4BeaUA0fhM