Champions League winners Barcelona have been set up for an El Clasico meeting against Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the European competition after the draw was held on Monday.

Women's Super League side Arsenal have been drawn against Wolfsburg.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain will play German winners Bayern Munich. Juventus will play seven-times UWCL champions Lyon.

The draw was made on Monday following the conclusion of the group stages on Thursday.

Arsenal are the only English representatives at this stage of the competition after 2020-21 runners up Chelsea suffered a shock 4-0 loss to Wolfsburg on the final day of the group stages.

Manchester City failed to qualify for the group stages after being beaten by Real Madrid in the preliminary qualifying round.

The winners of Arsenal and Wolfsburg will play whoever comes out on top between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the semifinals. The draw means Arsenal miss a meeting with former boss Joe Montemurro who is now head coach at Juventus unless both sides make it to the final.

Barcelona and Arsenal were in the same group, with the Spanish side comprehensively beating them 4-0 away and 4-1 at home.

PSG or Bayern Munich will then face Juventus or Lyon in the second semifinal.

The quarterfinals will be played on March 22-23, with the return legs on March 30-31.

Quarterfinal draw

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus vs. Lyon

Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona