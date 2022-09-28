ESPN FC's Sophie Lawson joins Mark Donaldson after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Tottenham in front of record WSL crowd of 47,367 at the Emirates. (1:24)

Dutch star Vivianne Miedema scored a crucial goal on her return to the Netherlands to give Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Ajax and 3-2 win on aggregate to progress to the group stage of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday.

Miedema scored the only goal of Wednesday's qualifying Round 2 second leg in Amsterdam with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 51st minute.

With Ajax unable to respond, Arsenal, quarterfinalists a season ago, will now progress to Monday's group stage draw along with 11 other winners from qualifying.

Vivianne Miedema now has three goals in two games after scoring twice against Tottenham in the WSL on Saturday. ANP via Getty Images

They will be joined by three other teams who made it to last season's knockout stage.

Paris Saint-Germain, who reached last season's semifinals before being beaten by eventual winners Lyon, beat Hacken 2-0 in Sweden on Wednesday to win the tie 4-1 on aggregate, thanks to goals from Lieke Martens and Kadidiatou Diani.

Real Madrid cruised through Round 2 of qualifying as they completed a 5-1 aggregate win over Rosenborg thanks to a 2-1 win in the Spanish capital.

Italian champions Juventus had a nervier time before eventually prevailing 3-1 over Denmark's HB Koge, following a 2-0 home win in the second leg.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, Benfica squeezed through 5-3 on aggregate after extra-time against Rangers, while Rosengard, Zurich, Slavia Prague, St. Polten and Albania's Vllaznia also progressed.

The final two places will be decided on Thursday when Roma and Bayern Munich both take first-leg leads home against Sparta Prague and Bayern Munich, respectively.

The draw for the group stage will see the remaining 16 teams split into four pools of four teams. Pot 1 will consist of holders Lyon as well as the three champions of the highest-ranking domestic leagues -- Barcelona (Spain), Chelsea (England) and Wolfsburg (Germany).