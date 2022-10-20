Julien Laurens praises Arsenal for their 5-1 win vs. Lyon in the Women's Champions League. (0:50)

Chelsea claimed a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Women's Champions League to go second in Group A, following Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Vllaznia.

Without key summer signing, Lieke Martens as well as long-term injury absentee Marie-Antoinette Katoto, the hosts failed to carve out any guilt-edged chances on a cold night at the Stade Jean Bouin.

The only goal came just before the half-hour when Millie Bright volleyed Erin Cuthbert's cross home at the back post at a recycled corner.

The English champions could have had more on the night with Sam Kerr missing a pair of chances either side of the goal but it was a match of few clear opportunities.

Millie Bright celebrates scoring Chelsea's winner against PSG. Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Elsewhere in group A, second-half goals from Esther Gonzalez -- opening the scoring with a cool finish in the 54th minute -- and a 76th minute penalty converted by Olga Carmona gave Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Albania's Vllaznia

The scoreline didn't reflect Madrid's absolute dominance of the game, as they registered 33 shots -- 12 of them on target -- to the hosts' none, and had 72% possession.

The first half at the Loro Borici stadium in Shkoder saw Madrid hit the crossbar twice through Claudia Zornoza and forward Gonzalez without being able to break the deadlock.

Zornoza hit the bar again before Gonzalez collected her clever pass three minutes later and slotted past goalkeeper Kaylin Williams-Mosier -- who was one of five American players in the Vllaznia squad -- and Carmona's penalty, which she won herself, secured the three points.

In Group B, Wolfsburg eased to a 4-0 win over St Polten thanks to goals from Jill Roord and Lena Lattwein as well as a brace from Ewa Pajor before Roma saw off Slavia Prague courtesy of a lone goal from Emilie Haavi to take the Italian debutants to second in the group.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this report.