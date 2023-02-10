Sophie Lawson takes a look at 2022-23 Women's Champions League quarter-finals, with Lyon vs. Chelsea being the "hardest to predict." (2:08)

Champions League holders Lyon were drawn against Women's Super League leaders Chelsea in the draw for the quarterfinals on Friday.

Lyon won their sixth European title in seven years last season but finished second in their group in December behind Arsenal.

Arsenal were drawn against Bayern Munich, with the first leg to be played in Germany.

Barcelona, who broke Lyon's title streak in 2021, were paired with Roma and will travel to Italy for the first leg, while Paris Saint-Germain are at home first against Wolfsburg.

The first-leg games are scheduled for March 21-22, with the return games the following week.

The semifinals are in April, with the winner between Lyon and Chelsea to meet Roma or Barcelona. PSG or Wolfsburg will be at home first in the semifinals against Bayern or Arsenal.

The final is scheduled for June 3 at PSV Eindhoven's stadium.