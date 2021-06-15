UEFA has said "several people'' are being treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into Munich's Allianz Arena before France's 1-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020.

He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with wires attached to the roof for TV cameras. He struggled to avoid crashing into spectators and managed to land on the the field, where Germany players Antonio Rudiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. France coach Didier Deschamps was filmed ducking into the team dugout.

The protestor was then led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field.

A protestor parachuted into Allianz Arena ahead of France-Germany. Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

UEFA added that "law authorities will take the necessary action'' for what it called a "reckless and dangerous'' act.

Debris fell on to the field and main grandstand when the parachutist got tangled in wires carrying an overhead camera.

The protestor had the slogan "KICK OUT OIL!'' and "Greenpeace'' written on it.

The game started on schedule.