England won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup in February. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

England will play Netherlands and Belgium in two home warm-up matches before before this summer's Women's Euro 2022 tournament, the FA announced on Wednesday.

England, who won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup last month, are unbeaten in nine matches under manager Sarina Wiegman.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

They will take on Belgium at Wolves' Molineux Stadium on June 16, before welcoming reigning European champions Netherlands to Elland Road on June 24. The squad will then travel overseas to play one more fixture, with the opposition yet to be confirmed, before returning to begin final preparations for the competition.

The tournament will run from July 6-31, with Wembley Stadium set to stage the final. England's opening game of the championship will be against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

"With the Euros approaching you also feel the excitement growing," Wiegman said. "These matches against Belgium and the Netherlands will be just the challenge we need in the last weeks of our work to be ready.

"I hope we can continue the progress we have shown so far and build on the strong team spirit and togetherness that we will need to have in the final tournament."