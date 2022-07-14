Women's Euro 2022: How every team can reach the quarterfinals

Why France 'have to be in the conversation' to win Euro 22 (0:57)

The group stage of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is coming to a close. But who can go through and what's still at stake? Here, we take a group-by-group look at what every nation needs to do to reach the knockout rounds.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the quarterfinals. Click here for the knockout bracket.

TIEBREAKERS

1. Head to head between the teams involved (if three teams are level on points, a mini-league involving just the results of those teams is created)

2. Goal difference in head-to-head matches among tied teams

3. Goals scored in head-to-head matches among tied teams

If two or more teams remain tied after this stage, 1-3 is reapplied just to those teams.

4. Group goal difference

5. Group goals scored

6. Penalty shoot-out if the two teams are still level and play each other in the final group game

7. Lower disciplinary points

8. UEFA coefficient ranking for the final draw.

GROUP A

Friday, July 15: Northern Ireland vs. England, Austria vs. Norway (8 p.m. BST)

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - England 2 2 0 0 +9 6 2 - Austria 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3 - Norway 2 1 0 1 -5 3 4 - N Ireland 2 0 0 2 -5 0

England: Have already qualified as group winners.

Austria: Will go through as runners-up with a win or draw against Norway.

Norway: Must beat Austria to go through in second.

Northern Ireland: Have been eliminated.

Norway must beat Austria on Friday to keep their Euro 2022 dream alive. Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

GROUP B

Saturday, July 16: Finland vs. Germany, Denmark vs. Spain (8 p.m. BST)

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Germany 2 2 0 0 +6 6 2 - Spain 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3 - Denmark 2 1 0 1 -3 3 4 - Finland 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Germany: Have already qualified as group winners.

Spain: Will go through as runners-up with a win or draw against Denmark.

Denmark: Must beat Spain to go through in second.

Finland: Have been eliminated.

GROUP C:

Sunday, July 17: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, Sweden vs. Portugal (5 p.m. BST)

Group C GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Netherlands 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2 - Sweden 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3 - Portugal 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4 - Switzerland 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Netherlands: Need at least a draw against Switzerland to guarantee going through. Can only qualify with a loss if Portugal beat Sweden and both games are decided by a one-goal margin, which would leave all four teams on 4 points; SUI-NED must also be a higher-scoring game for Netherlands to finish inside the top two (so 2-1 to Switzerland and 1-0 to Portugal). If points and group goal difference finishes identical between the top three in this scenario, the final places would be 1. Switzerland, 2. Netherlands, 3. Portugal.

If Netherlands win, they will win the group if they better Sweden's result. If Sweden win too, it will come down to goal difference with both teams currently on +1 with the Dutch having scored one goal more. The teams drew with each other so head to head is level, and that means if they cannot be separated on goals scored, it will go to lower disciplinary points and finally highest UEFA coefficient ranking.

Sweden: Need at least a draw vs. Portugal to guarantee one of the top two spots. Will top the group with a win if they better Netherlands' results, with the same goal difference calculations as noted above if the two teams both win. Can only qualify with a defeat if Netherlands lose, both games are decided by one goal, and SUI-NED is a lower scoring game (so if Sweden lose 2-1, Netherlands are beaten 1-0).

Portugal: Must beat Sweden to stand any chance, and hope Netherlands lose too. Portugal must then also win by 2+ goals, or hope Netherlands lose by 2+ goals. If both matches are decided by a one-goal margin, Portugal must to so by the same scoreline or higher-scoring (so if Netherlands lose 1-2, Portugal must win by any scoreline other than 1-0.)

Switzerland: Have to beat Netherands for any chance of qualifying, and will be sure of a place in the quarterfinals if Sweden win or draw. If Portugal win, it puts four teams on 4 points; if Switzerland win by 2+ goals they would be certain of being second; if Switzerland win by 1 goal they will go through as long as both games are the same one-goal scoreline (so 1-0 and 1-0) or SUI-NED is higher-scoring (2-1 vs. 1-0). If the games are one goal apart but SWE-POR is higher-scoring (so 1-0 to Switzerland and 2-1 to Portugal) then Sweden finish second, with Switzerland third and Netherlands fourth. Any other scorelines with three teams finishing on 4 points would also eliminate Switzerland.

GROUP D:

Thursday, July 14: Italy vs. Iceland (5 p.m. BST), France vs. Belgium (8 p.m. BST)

Monday, July 18: Iceland vs. France, Italy vs. Belgium (5 p.m. BST)

Permutations will be added after Thursday's group games, but France are guaranteed to qualify in round two with a win over Belgium.