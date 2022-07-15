Emma Hayes speaks about England's 8-0 win over Norway at the Women's European Championship. (2:23)

The Women's European Championship has broken the competiton's attendance record before the knockout stages, figures have shown.

The 2017 Euros in the Netherlands had a total crowd figure of 240,055. The 8,173 attendance figure at France's 2-1 victory over Belgium on Thursday took the total for this year's competition to 248,075, with 15 games remaining.

England's opener, a 1-0 win against Austria, was watched by a record crowd of 68,871. That figure is expected to be surpassed for the final at Wembley.

The home nation drew in a crowd of 28,847 for their record-breaking 8-0 victory against Norway.

A further record was set for a group game not involving the hosts when 21,342 watched Netherlands draw 1-1 with Sweden at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

UEFA confirmed before the tournament commenced that over 500,000 tickets had been sold. The organisation also said the strongest demand for tickets had come from England, followed by Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and France.