England's Hannah Hampton and Chloe Kelly comment on Ellen White's chances of breaking Wayne Rooney's England goals record in their next match vs. Northern Ireland. (1:10)

England women's head coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Friday's Women's European Championship group match against Northern Ireland, the team have said.

Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will be in charge of the team in Wiegman's absence.

- Euro 2022: News and features | Fixtures | Standings | Live on ESPN

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible," the team said in a statement.

Hosts England have already qualified for the quarter-finals, along with Germany and France.

They are on top of Group A on six points following a 1-0 win over Austria and 8-0 thrashing of Norway.