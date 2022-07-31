Germany lost the women's European Championship final 2-1 against England. Daniela Porcelli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet the national FA director Oliver Bierhoff to argue for equal pay for the country's female footballers, Scholz said at the women's European Championship final on Sunday.

Germany were beaten 2-1 by England in the final at Wembley after Chloe Kelly scored an extra-time winner for the tournament hosts.

"Mr Bierhoff and I have an appointment," Scholz told ARD news. "I am going to Frankfurt... I am fully convinced that equal pay plays an important role in such competitions."

Scholz tweeted in mid-July that he backed equal pay for women's national team players, prompting Bierhoff to invite the chancellor for a discussion on the topic.

"I'm a bit taken aback by the statement. I will gladly invite him," Bierhoff said at the time, pointing to a record-high bonus of €60,000 for Germany's women if they won Euro 2022.

That, however, is still far below the €400,000 that the men will receive if they win the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Germany player Lina Magull has in recent weeks called for a €2,000-3,000-a-month minimum wage for her country's female players, and pointed to successful negotiations in Spain for a minimum salary.

Germany's female footballers study and work while playing professionally, which Magull has argued should not be necessary above the second division.