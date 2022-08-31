Emma Hayes breaks down the standout players from Euro 2022 after England won their first ever major trophy in women's football. (0:49)

The 2022 Women's European Championship was the most watched edition of the tournament with a projected global cumulative live viewership of 365 million, European football governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

The viewership for this year's tournament, which was won by hosts England after they defeated Germany in the final, was more than double the number in the 2017 edition (178m) and 214% higher than in 2013 (116m).

In addition, this year's tournament generated 453.3m cumulative social interactions, with TikTok and Twitter having the most.

The final attracted a cumulative live viewership of 50 million worldwide, which was over three times more than the 2017 final.

The viewership figures were counted across television, out-of-home viewing and streaming.

Euro 2022 also broke records for crowd attendance, breaking the record average attendance and record aggregate attendance for the women's event.

The final also drew a record crowd to see England's 2-1 victory over Germany at Wembley with 87,192 in attendance.

The figure for the final set a new record for a women's international game in Europe - beating the 80,203 who watched the 2012 Olympic final, also at Wembley.