The NWSL announced Monday that the fall series game between the Portland Thorns and OL Reign has been postponed a second time because of air quality concerns in the Portland area.

The two teams are now scheduled to play Sept. 30 at Providence Park in Portland.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 12, the game was first pushed back to Sept. 15 because of poor air quality related because of smoke from the wildfires still burning in large parts of Oregon.

An NWSL statement read: "The National Women's Soccer League has postponed tomorrow's match between Portland Thorns FC and OL Reign due to the continued air quality concerns in the Northwest region. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 30 at 7pm PST at Providence Park."

According to the Oregonian, government offices and numerous schools in the Portland area remained closed Monday because of the poor air quality, with only gradual improvement expected through the middle of the week.

An NWSL spokesperson told ESPN that the league has final say on whether to play games but considers input from the teams involved.

Portland is now scheduled to begin the fall series at home against the Utah Royals on Sept. 20, with no indication yet that the game could be moved or postponed. OL Reign will also now open its fall schedule against Utah, traveling to play the Royals on Sept. 26.