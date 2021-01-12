Actress Natalie Portman talks about her role in founding Angel City FC and how Abby Wambach inspired her. (1:20)

Washington State freshman forward Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, is among those available for selection in Wednesday's NWSL Draft.

Rodman, 20, has long been a standout for U.S. youth national teams, dazzling observers with her speed and finishing ability. She scored eight goals and six assists for the team that won the 2020 CONCACAF Under-20 Women's Championship last March.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 women's collegiate soccer season was postponed until the spring of 2021, meaning Rodman was never able to suit up for the Cougars.

The draft has lost some of its luster with the news that Stanford forward Catarina Macario has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with European champion Olympique Lyonnais, but Rodman is among those who are expected to be taken in the first round.

Trinity Rodman has represented the U.S. at youth levels. Getty Images

Other possible first round picks are University of North Carolina midfielder/forward Brianna Pinto, Stanford's Kiki Pickett and UNC defender Emily Fox.

Racing Louisville FC holds the No. 1 overall pick as well as the fifth pick in the first round. Sky Blue FC has three of the first eight selections, including No. 3 and No. 4.

The NWSL Draft will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live exclusively on Twitch.