Casey Stoney was announced as the first manager of NWSL expansion team San Diego on Wednesday. Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Former Manchester United Women's boss Casey Stoney has been appointed as the new San Diego NWSL manager, the club announced on Wednesday.

Stoney will become the first head coach in the expansion team's history, with the club set to take part in their first National Women's Super League campaign next season. The club was announced as the league's 12th team last month, one of two expansion teams for the 2022 season alongside Angel City in Los Angeles.

Stoney's appointment was announced by former United States Women's National Team coach and San Diego team president Jill Ellis, who was hired last month.

"Casey is one of the most decorated, distinguished and talented English players of all-time and has transitioned seamlessly in her role as a manager," Ellis said in a statement.

"She immediately turned Manchester United Women Football Club into respected contenders and established herself as one of the top managers in the league.

"Casey has all of the qualities we want in our manager and she is fully committed to making San Diego NWSL a globally-successful club and brand led by powerful and talented women. We are thrilled to secure her as our manager and look forward to what she will bring to our club and city."

Stoney led United to the 2018-19 Football Association Women's Championship title, having been appointed as their first manager when the club's women's team was reintroduced in 2018. She then coached United to two consecutive fourth-place finishes in the Women's Super League.

Stoney also led a decorated playing career, making 130 international appearances for England and appearing in three Women's World Cup competitions before retiring in 2018.

"I am extremely excited and motivated to lead San Diego NWSL on the field next season and beyond," Stoney said. "Jill and this ownership group are deeply committed to building a world-class club both on and off the field and I look forward to being a part of creating our culture and style of play as a team."

San Diego said it will announce a club name, crest and permanent venue at a later date.