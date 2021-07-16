Gareth Southgate stands up for his England players after they received abuse for defeat in the Euro 2020 final. (1:02)

Angel City sporting director Eni Aluko has said she does not believe condemning racism on social media is enough and has deleted her Twitter account to take a stance against online racist abuse.

The ex-England international compared the fight against racism with the public backlash against the proposed Super League earlier this year, saying there is less going into combatting abuse compared to the collapse of the breakaway league

Aluko's comments come after Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were subjected to online racial abuse after missing penalties in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on Sunday.

"People don't care enough about racism," Aluko told Sky Sports. "When there was a suggestion the Super League was going to happen, there was pandemonium.

"For three days, pundits, fans, broadcasters, it was not going to happen, and we made a U-turn [against] some of the richest people in the world because we didn't want football to change in this country. People made sure that didn't happen.

"I don't really see the same energy for [the fight against] racism. I see people condemning on Twitter, but that's a given, you should condemn racism, but now we've got to move it up a notch and care a bit more.

"We've got to make actions where it hurts and pinches a little bit. I deleted Twitter, I'm not going to be on the platform until I see or hear about change. That's what you've got to do. Delete Twitter. Not just for four days, delete it until further notice, until there is IDs and identification online, so if you want to tweet racism, know you're likely to be arrested for it.

"If you're going to be abusive there has to be criminal consequences because you can't just do it on the street. We have to be really honest. People don't care enough, it has become a performative thing that people just talk about. I'm tired talking about it."

The 34-year-old, who was appointed as Angel City's sporting director in May, has said she will not return to Twitter until she hears about change on the social media platform and has urged others to do the same.

"We talk about hypocrisy, I can't be on the same platform that I'm standing against. It doesn't make any sense," she added.

"This is what I'm saying about doing something that feels like a sacrifice. That's a stance that means something, if en-masse millions of people got off Twitter, Twitter are going to feel that.

"I would encourage everybody to do the same, if you're serious about racism online, don't be on Twitter - delete it. Because until we really make a stance on a mass scale, and start making Twitter accountable, until we start to look at how Twitter is funded - and ask them questions about why they're advertising on a platform that has daily racism on it -- we're not going to get anywhere."

Earlier this year, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry quit social media until the platforms do more to tackle racism and bullying online and English football held a four-day social media boycott in response to discriminatory abuse towards players.