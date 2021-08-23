Kasey Keller reacts to USWNT and NJ/NY Gotham FC star Carli Lloyd's decision to retire at the end of 2021. (0:58)

United States women's national team forward Christen Press has become Angel City FC's first-ever signing after the club acquired her NWSL rights in a trade with Racing Louisville, the clubs announced on Monday.

Racing exchanged the right to sign Press for Angel City's first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL draft, $75,000 in allocation money and roster protection from Angel City in the 2021 expansion draft.

Christy Holly's side had acquired her rights during the 2020 Expansion Draft from the former Utah Royals FC.

Press, who comes from Los Angeles where Angel City FC is based, spent the 2020-21 season with Manchester United in the Women's Super League. In 17 games, she scored four goals and secured one assist -- including one of the first ever goals scored by a woman at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old was also part of Vlatko Andonovski's USWNT squad who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She scored one goal and registered one assist during the tournament. She is a two-time World Cup champion and a two-time Olympian.

Her NWSL record stands at 46 goals and 10 assists in 88 league matches.

"We are pleased to secure a deal where we get a top first-round draft pick, receive a significant allocation amount and, importantly, protect our squad," Racing's executive vice president of development James O'Connor said in a statement.

"On top of all that it is also nice that Christen gets to come back to the league and play for a new team at home in Los Angeles. We wish her the very best of luck at Angel City."

Earlier on Monday, Angel City FC announced that Freya Coombe would be their first head coach.

Coombe, who is head coach at NJ/NY Gotham FC until the end of the 2021 season, will join the squad ahead of the 2022 season.