Members of the Washington Spirit and Gotham FC link arms in protest in the middle of their NWSL match. (1:47)

The NWSL championship, set for Nov. 20, has been moved at the request of the players from Portland to Louisville and will be played at noon ET, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic's Meg Linehan first reported the news.

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

Players voiced objections last month when the Providence Park venue was announced last month, saying the local start time (9 a.m. PT) was too early and that the game was not on prime time. The players also said they did not want to play the final on a turf field. Lynn Family Stadium, where Racing Louisville FC plays, is a grass field.

Three weeks remaining in NWSL regular season and two teams, Portland Thorns and OL Reign have secured berths in the playoffs, which start on Nov. 6 and include six teams for the first time in the league's history.

Four matches are on Wednesday's slate: North Carolina Courage face the Washington Spirit, Chicago Red Stars play the Orlando Pride, Kansas City take on Houston Dash and Portland Thorns play OL Reign.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle contributed to this report.