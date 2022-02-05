Nguyen spent nine seasons in MLS and played six times for the U.S. men's national team. Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports

Lee Nguyen, the former New England Revolution and LAFC midfielder, has retired from playing soccer and will be an assistant coach for Washington Spirit, the club announced Friday.

Nguyen, who was a finalist in 2014 for the Major League Soccer MVP award, had joined the Spirit's coaching staff in October just before their surprise run to the National Women's Soccer League title and joins the team for the 2022 season.

"It's really been hard thinking about the day I would finally hang it up because when you love something as much as I love this game, you would have had to drag me off that field," Nguyen said via his Instagram account on Friday. "But, after having time to reflect, I can finally say I'm at peace with stepping away from the game for good."

The 35-year-old spent nine seasons in MLS, most of them with the Revs until demanding a trade and entering a standoff with the club before being traded to LAFC in 2018. He was part of the LAFC squad that won a Supporters Shield in 2019, and he later went to Vietnam to play in 2021. Nguyen made six appearances for the U.S. men's national team.

"I'm grateful and excited to be returning to the Washington Spirit with such a great staff and amazing group of players," Nguyen said in a statement. "I'm committed to growing the women's game in our country and I look forward to defending our title in 2022."

In winning the NWSL Championship in 2021, the Spirit defied the odds of a particularly turbulent season. The club's coach, Richie Burke, was banned from the league over player complaints of abusive behavior. A bitter power struggle between investors has dragged on, and the players have demanded majority owner Steve Baldwin sell his shares to investor Y. Michele Kang. Baldwin has promised to sell the club, but has refused to sell it to Kang and the dispute remains unresolved.

The NWSL's 10th season begins with the Challenge Cup on March 19.