Tobin Heath's contract with Arsenal was terminated by mutual consent in April. Photo by ANP via Getty Images

U.S. women's national team star Tobin Heath has signed for the NWSL's OL Reign after her playing rights were traded from Racing Louisville, the clubs announced Thursday.

Heath, 34, has signed for the remainder of the 2022 season with the option to extend through 2023. OL Reign traded its 2nd round pick in the 2023 NWSL draft, which was acquired from Angel City FC, as well as its natural 4th round pick and $50,000 in allocation money.

Heath was released from her contract with Arsenal in April after she picked up a hamstring injury that ruled her out for the remainder of the season, when her contract was due to expire. After joining following a short spell with WSL rivals Manchester United, Heath made a total of 18 appearances for Arsenal, scoring three goals.

"This is a very special time for our club as we add another excellent player to our squad. Tobin has an incredible mindset and a rich history in the NWSL, and has a proven ability to change the game," said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey. "Tobin's ability to create and finish chances adds something unique, that I believe will help elevate our group. Tobin's experience playing in the league will be a valuable asset for our group."

The Reign have also been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Jordyn Huitema. The Canada international announced on Instagram on Thursday that she would be leaving PSG, writing that "it's time to start a new journey, and I couldn't be more excited!"

Heath previously spent seven years with the Portland Thorns, where she helped the club win two NWSL Championship titles. Racing Louisville originally selected Heath's playing rights from the Thorns during the 2020 NWSL Expansion Draft.

"Couldn't be more thrilled to play alongside the world class players here, for Laura Harvey as my coach, and in front of the amazing community of supporters," Heath said after her move to OL Reign. "We're all eager to win a title, and I'm hopeful I can help OL Reign achieve that goal."

After making her debut in 2008, Heath has made 181 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 36 goals and adding 42 assists. However, she was not included in Vlatko Andonovski's roster for next month's 2022 CONCACAF W Championship.