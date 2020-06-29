Ajax and U.S. men's national team (USMNT) defender Sergino Dest has said he wants to be the most expensive full-back in the world and play with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Dest has been linked with a big-money move away from Ajax this summer with several top European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, said to be interested in him.

"I want to be the most expensive full-back ever because when you reach that it shows that you are one of the best full-back of the world," Dest told NOS Jeugdjournaal.

"I want to go over €50 million. No defender went above €100m.

"I want to play with [Kylian] Mbappe, Ronaldo, Messi or Neymar. Time will tell if it will come true. But it is possible."

Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the charge to sign the 19-year-old but Dest has yet to commit to leaving Ajax.

However, the young defender is a self-confessed Barcelona fan and many believe should the Catalonian club make an offer Dest would be swayed there over the Bundesliga giants.

"There are a lot of rumours. No, it has not been decided that I go to Bayern Munich and I haven't really said anything yet. There is interest from clubs but I don't know if I leave Ajax," he said.

Dest, who was born in the Netherlands, pledged his allegiance to the USMNT at the end of 2019 after securing his first senior caps in September of that year.

"I chose the U.S. because I've played there in the youth teams," Dest said of his decision. "It is my choice, everybody can have his opinion but [this] is my decision. I am the one who is in trouble when it doesn't work out."