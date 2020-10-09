Jurgen Klinsmann cannot heap enough praise on Sergino Dest as he's set to join Barcelona from Ajax. (1:06)

United States manager Gregg Berhalter said he is "not too happy" with the roster situation at Besiktas that looks set to sideline U.S. winger Tyler Boyd until possibly January.

According to reports out of Turkey, roster rules cap foreign roster spots at 14, but at the conclusion of the most recent European transfer window, Besiktas had 18 such players, putting them four over the limit.

The decision was made that Boyd -- along with defenders Nicolas Isimat-Mirin and Douglas, and midfielder Jeremain Lens -- wouldn't be registered. While some transfer windows around the world -- including MLS -- remain open, for the moment it looks like the quartet will be sidelined until January.

"I'm not too happy with it," said Berhalter. "I've spoken to [Boyd], and how the communication has gone is not great for a player to find that out that late, when the transfer window in Europe is closed."

Making the situation more bizarre is that Boyd has started every game for Besiktas this season, scoring one goal.

"It comes out of the blue. It's surprising," added Berhalter. "Normally you'd expect the player, if that happened to him, he wouldn't be playing at all and the writing is on the wall. But this was unexpected."

The U.S. is planning to play in a pair of friendlies in Europe during the November international window, with reports stating that games against Wales and New Zealand are in the works. That could mark the next time Boyd - who has made 10 appearances and scored two goals for the U.S. - sees the field.