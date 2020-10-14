Sergino Dest explains why he chose Barcelona and how playing with the "best players in the world" motivates him. (1:20)

Former United States international Freddy Adu has signed with Swedish third-division side Osterlen FF, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old, who last played for the USL's Las Vegas Lights in 2018, appeared to confirm the deal on social media.

"Missed this sport so much and just happy to have the opportunity to be playing again. One step at a time," he wrote.

"Skipped a lot of steps in the past but now I get a chance to do it right. I'm excited and never been more ready!" he added.

Adu was the youngest male player ever to sign a professional contract when he joined MLS and D.C. United as a 14-year-old in November of 2003.

Since, he's played for over a dozen clubs, including Portuguese giants Benfica, Brazilian side Bahia and the Philadelphia Union of MLS.

As in international, Adu appeared 17 times for the U.S., scoring twice. However, he hasn't played for his country since a 4-2 loss to Mexico in the 2011 Gold Cup final.